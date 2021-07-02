Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,024,000 after purchasing an additional 111,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 42,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

