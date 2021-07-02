Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $491,458.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00691436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00080640 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

