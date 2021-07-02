Gravity (GZRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $91,501.03 and $37.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168554 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.93 or 0.99856884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

