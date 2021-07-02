Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,734,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 6,923,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,958,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 6,347,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,144,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

