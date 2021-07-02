Greenlane Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 765% compared to the average daily volume of 336 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on GNLN. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 5,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

