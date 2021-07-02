Greenline Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 110,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

