Greenline Partners LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.02. 2,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.