Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 3,635 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,265. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

