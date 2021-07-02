GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

