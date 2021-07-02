GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GTNLF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. GTN has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Get GTN alerts:

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.