Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 2,268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.2 days.

OTCMKTS GNZUF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.