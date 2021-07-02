Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,925 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

