Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,474 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.