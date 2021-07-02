Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.