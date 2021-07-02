Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

