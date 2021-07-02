Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.87 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

