Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

