Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

