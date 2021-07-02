Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 62.0% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GBAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 29,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.