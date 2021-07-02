Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 62.0% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 29,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.