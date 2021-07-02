Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

