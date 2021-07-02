Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.84 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.