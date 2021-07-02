Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

