Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 241,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

