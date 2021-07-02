Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPD were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.