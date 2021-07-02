Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Shares of Gulf Marine Services stock opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.72. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17).
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.