GYEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $437,670.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. GYEN has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $437,670.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00169047 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.85 or 1.00363470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

