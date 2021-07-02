H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00.

On Friday, April 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.58 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $504,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

