H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $1,540,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

