HackenAI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

