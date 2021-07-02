Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $86.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAE. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of HAE opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

