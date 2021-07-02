Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haier Smart Home in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

