Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $155,450.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00684591 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,312,514 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

