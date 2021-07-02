Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

