Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the insurance provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

