Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 129,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

