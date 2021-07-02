Harbour Energy plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HBRID opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

