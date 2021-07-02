Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €130.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €113.20 ($133.18) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -160.45.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

