HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 319.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.