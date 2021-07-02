HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,140,000 after purchasing an additional 451,956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 388,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $72.32 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

