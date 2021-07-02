Head to Head Comparison: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) vs. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M/I Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Landsea Homes and M/I Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 M/I Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. M/I Homes has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than M/I Homes.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M/I Homes has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% M/I Homes 8.89% 24.59% 11.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and M/I Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$2.10 million N/A N/A M/I Homes $3.05 billion 0.57 $239.87 million $8.47 6.98

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Landsea Homes on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.