Head-To-Head Contrast: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) versus Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

13.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -2,430.45% -127.72% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 2,136.55 -$13.15 million ($0.52) -2.54 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -18.35

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evoke Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92

Evoke Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $61.70, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Evoke Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.