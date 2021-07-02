Head-To-Head Review: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Victory Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.07 $355.32 million $1.83 10.10 Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.90 $212.52 million $3.71 8.93

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 34.82%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial beats Victory Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

