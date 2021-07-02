Head-To-Head Review: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.73 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -22.64 Gravity $344.25 million 2.17 $50.16 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Limelight Networks and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus price target of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 90.15%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -17.63% -15.53% -8.85% Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29%

Summary

Gravity beats Limelight Networks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

