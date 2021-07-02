Head-To-Head Review: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) versus GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GeoPark and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 2.01 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -16.82 Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -37.77% 14.07% -6.78% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GeoPark beats Sundance Energy on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

