Head to Head Review: Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Textainer Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Textainer Group and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

Textainer Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Katapult has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Textainer Group.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 22.29% 10.69% 2.43% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and Katapult’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $600.87 million 2.82 $72.82 million $1.63 20.60 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Textainer Group beats Katapult on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container acquisition, management, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.4 million containers, representing 3.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.