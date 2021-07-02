Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

Shares of HWX opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

