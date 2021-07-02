Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 4,429 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.