Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,377 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NEP stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

