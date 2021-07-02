Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Avnet by 134.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 747,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

