Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $69,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $15,686,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.